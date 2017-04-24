"Do you have any interest in selling? My contact information is attached." A text message to potential sellers may not work for every market, but Jim Manning, co-founder of STL Real Estate in St. Louis, is finding some success with a text campaign he recently launched. The marketing effort was designed to identify potential sellers in the popular residential market of Tower South Grove. But you won't find a robot behind the keys, perhaps just some tired thumbs. Manning's text approach didn't rely on automation. STL Real Estate Group's text message to sellers Instead, Manning's team first called the numbers of hundreds of homeowners, supplied by lead provider Landvoice, then texted each of them, addressing them by name, if they had not reached them by phone. The success of the experiment so far? "We've only been doing this for a few weeks now, but we've had some success. The preliminary response has been pretty positive," said the company team leader. Some people...