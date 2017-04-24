If you haven't started thinking about your Fourth of July event, then you're probably not expecting hundreds of people to show up. However, if you're Amy Parry, CEO at Closing Alliance and party person extraordinaire in St. George, Utah, then you know that a big turnout requires planning -- lots of planning. Parry had about 600 people show up to her annual Easter egg hunt this year, and the next one up is the Fourth of July, which she says she's hoping to take to "Easter level." How does she do it? Getting started Parry's Easter egg hunt wasn't something she launched herself -- but she was able to leverage a good thing when she saw one. "A friend of mine started it as a neighborhood get-together," Parry explained, and she helped her friend out the first year. "That was 20 or 25 kids and no parents showed up," Parry remembered. "The next year it got a little bigger and some parents showed up ... last year it was probably close to 500 people, and that's when we started ...