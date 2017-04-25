"I'm looking to buy in your area, and I keep hearing about these two neighborhoods right next to each other -- but what's the difference?" That's the question that agents in the Phoenix area who service Chandler and Gilbert are constantly hearing. So two real estate teams joined forces to answer it with a website: chandlervsgilbert.com. "We were looking for something that we could target to the Southeast Valley," explained Kristi Jencks, a real estate agent and team leader for Big Helper Realty Group at Revelation Real Estate. "We have a lot of people who are moving from out of state, and they don't know the difference between Chandler and Gilbert. They're both great places to live -- they're just slightly different." "Once we got together and determined that this was a really relevant concept for consumers -- both for those moving within the valley but more significantly for those moving to the valley from other places -- then we figured out what data points would be most re...