Daily market update: April 25, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Most recent market news
Monday, April 24
Black Knight Home Price Index Report
- At $268K, the national-level HPI hit a new post-crisis peak in February, marking a 1.0 percent gain in home prices since the start of the year
- Washington led all states in monthly appreciation, with home prices there rising 2.2 percent, followed by Colorado and Oregon with 1.6 and 1.5 percent growth, respectively
- Seattle’s 2.7 percent monthly appreciation was the most of any metropolitan area; San Jose, Calif., Denver, Colo., and Bellingham, Wash., also saw monthly price gains of two percent or higher
- In addition to securing the top spots on both the best-performing state and metropolitan area lists this month, Washington also accounted for six of the 10 best-performing metros in the country
- For the third consecutive month, Tuscaloosa, Ala., was once again the worst-performing metropolitan area, with prices falling 4.7 percent in February – more than eight times the decline of the next worst-performing metro
- Home prices in six of the nation’s 20 largest states and 14 of the 40 largest metros hit new peaks in February
Home equity rates:
Mortgage rates:
Email market reports to press@inman.com.
Comments