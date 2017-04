Agents and founders of Seaport Real Estate Group in Old Lyme, Connecticut, Byron Lazine and Tim Bray talk inspections, and when agents should be present.

According to Lazine, 99 percent of the time, there’s no need for the listing agent to be there. But for buyers, it gets a little trickier.

One on hand, some clients need to be handheld through a new process. In other cases, agents opening their mouth during this important step can cross the line.

“Know your buyer,” Lazine advises.