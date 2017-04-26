Beverly Hills has a certain mystique that surrounds it — it’s one of the most coveted and well-known ZIP codes in the world thanks to lush estates inhabited by Hollywood stars, first-class dining and shopping, and a hit TV show that bears its name.

One of the most famous homes in Beverly Hills is a 10,000 square-foot, Mediterranean-style mansion that has been the home to the late great Spencer Tracy, Lucille Ball and Agnes Moorehead, which was listed for a whopping $18.5 million and recently sold off-market for an undisclosed price that agent Myra Nourmand says is “one of the highest in history.”

The mansion, which was built in 1926, has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private tennis court, billiard room, wet bar and swimming pool along with a number of hand-painted murals that beautifully accent the home’s Old Hollywood charm.

To market the home, Nourmand says she had a professional photographer take pictures of the most striking features, she promoted the home on a number of national TV shows, such as NYC Open House and hosted a number of appointment-only broker opens.

Nourmand also noted the home’s notoriety was a key selling point and brought in a number of potential buyers who’d been eyeing the home and were familiar with its history.

“Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry have taken up residence on this gorgeous property over the years,” says Nourmand.

“A who’s who show of business legends have walked the halls of this grand estate — it is a veritable Walk of Fame. The people who have lived in the mansion would agree that this is the ultimate California dream.”

