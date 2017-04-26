Reposted from VendorAlley with permission from Greg Robertson.

If you ask Wiktionary, to swim upstream means “to opt for a difficult course of action when a simpler alternative is available.” And if you ask Rob Hahn and Greg Robertson, real estate’s Upstream venture is a prime example of doing things the hard way.

Here, Hahn and Robertson discuss the MLS response to the brokerage community’s push for data sharing and the probability of Upstream’s success. They also cover other hot topics in real estate technology news, including Zillow’s new millennial consumer brand announcement, the extraordinary capital raised by Placester, and Realogy’s recent changes in management.

Listen in as Robertson explains how to think about the “real estate ecosystem,” and Hahn outlines the inevitable development of a new brokerage model.

What’s discussed: