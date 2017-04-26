Why door-knocking and building trust go hand in hand

How do you door-knock in real estate and achieve success at it? What is the trick you can use to show clients that you’re not trying to impose on them?

In this clip, you’ll learn a system that has achieved a success rate of 83 percent in terms of commission checks.

“There are three things that are going to achieve underachievement. The first one is no goals at all. The second is setting goals too low. The third is setting goals too high.” – John Gualtieri

Top agent secrets

Additionally on this Real Estate Uncensored episode, Gualtieri explained to us how important it is to build up trust with a client and that it is the most important thing when meeting people for the first time.

Gualtieri went on to discuss what makes the top agents so good and how lower-level agents can go about giving themselves a chance to become top agents. We then went on to talk about goal setting and the need to not set goals too high.

Later in the show, we discussed the role of a coach and the importance of getting a coach who is being well-coached himself or herself. We finished off by talking about leadership, all the challenges that you may face and the importance of clear thinking.

Build trust and be realistic

Trust is one of the most important things in the real estate industry. Whether that be the trust between an agent and client or trust between an agent and his or her coach.

If you want to be a top agent, you need to plan meticulously and know exactly what you are doing at each stage in the process. You have to set realistic goals and build slowly over time.

If you set yourself the goal of improving your turnover by 25 percent every year, you will see a 100 percent improvement in four years. This much more manageable than saying you want to see a 100 percent increase in a year. If you do that you will be setting yourself up to fail.

