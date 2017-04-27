More and more homeowners are bombarded by dozens of calls and texts after they remove a property from the multiple listing service (MLS) or list a home without an agent. Lead generation and phone marketing technologies have made it increasingly easy for real estate agents to market their services through phone calls and texts to prospective homebuyers and sellers. But this could be a slippery slope, as such technology potentially exposes real estate professionals to more legal risk than ever. The Federal Communications Committee (FCC) and courts around the country are still working out how privacy laws apply to text and phone marketing tools, so agents should tread carefully when using the technology. The Do Not Call Registry The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) prohibits marketers from calling or texting both cell and home phone numbers on the Do Not Call Registry or contacting consumers who have previously asked the marketer to leave them alone. To comply with ...