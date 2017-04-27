Plenty of leads, no conversions? 5 tools to boost returns

If online lead generation is one of the pillars of your business, then you're already well-versed in the hustle of online lead conversion. The national average to convert an online lead to a sale hovers around 2 percent. The internet lead game requires speed-to-lead and persistent follow-up to maximize your return on investment. Competition for online leads has become more fierce. Zillow and realtor.com have increased their prices in most markets over the years, and many great (but costly) all-in-one platforms such as Commissions Inc., BoomTown, Real Geeks and others offer pay-per-click services that inevitably increase competition (and therefore conversion costs) as more agents jump on board and fight for the same online leads. Exploring new techniques Buyers and sellers are in a hurry to get the information they want, and if you’re not fast enough when they need you, they’re going to find someone else. In fairness, it’s not just real estate clients who do th...