Trulia President Paul Levine announced his departure from the company through a heartfelt letter published on LinkedIn entitled “Onward, to a new home.”

Levine will be wrapping up his position in May, and he’ll start his new position as an executive-in-residence at a venture capital firm in the fall.

“After 6+ years at Trulia, and 2 of those years as part of Zillow Group, I’ve decided to move on to pursue new adventures,” Levine wrote. “As I take a moment to reflect on this amazing journey, there are so many things for which I’m grateful.”

Levine joined Trulia’s team in 2011 as COO and helped build the startup from a team of 100 generating $20 million in revenue to a real estate giant with a team of 3,000, $1 billion in revenue and the Zillow Group name behind it.

“At Trulia and Zillow Group we leaned into the mobile platform shift, evolved our business model several times, built new lines of business, integrated acquisitions, and learned how to recruit, on-board, and work effectively across multiple offices,” Levine wrote of the rapid growth he’s overseen at Trulia.

“It can be incredibly chaotic and stressful when you’re in the middle of it, but few experiences are as energizing as managing hyper-growth.”

Levine says what connected him to Trulia’s mission was his own homebuying experience and how a technology platform could enable homebuyers to find the perfect home easier and provide real estate agents with the tools to better meet their clients’ needs.

Beyond his experiences with consumers and agents, Levine says his team made his time at Trulia truly special.

“In Zillow Group we found colleagues who are equally committed to people and culture,” he says. “Great companies are not built by accident; both the Trulia and Zillow Group leadership teams have been very purposeful in emphasizing the importance of transparency, risk-taking, diversity, inclusion, and fun in the culture we’ve built.”

“More than anything, I’ll miss the exceptional people I’ve worked with over these years.”

Zillow Group has begun the search for Levine’s replacement and Zillow Group COO Amy Bohutinsky will serve as interim president.

“Paul Levine has left his position at Zillow Group to pursue his next venture,” shared Zillow Group through an email.

“We are thankful for his significant contributions and leadership with Trulia over the past six years, and we wish him well. We remain excited about Trulia’s brand and its commitment to bringing home and neighborhood insights to consumers.”

