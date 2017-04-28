In real estate agent's brokerage selection, commission splits, marketing tools, technology offerings, brand power and more are all on the line. But what about the intangibles? How does an agent know that it's a good fit, and that an environment will challenge, energize and support them? Here, two brokers share their insights on what to look for and the right questions to ask....
How do you decide on a brokerage that’s right for you?
It's important to ask some tough questions and feel out the culture
