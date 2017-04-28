In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates explains to agents when they should let dead real estate leads lie.

In real estate, we are in the business of leads. When you work for yourself, you have to fill your pipeline.

As a new agent, you work with everyone you can and provide your best service.

In the beginning, you mostly have bad leads. Then after a year, you might have 50-50. Half good, half bad.

There is nothin that will choke your career more than hanging on to dead leads. They will suck the life out of you.

It’s fine to take time with a committed buyer, but when clients aren’t all in, you can tell.

Use your intuition.

A rule of thumb is: if you get the icky feeling when you hear from them more than twice — cut your losses.

Now the concern here is with the amount of time you’ve already put in, you might feel that you deserve that commission, and therefore, should hang in there.

I’d like to shift that perception.

What’s really happening is your wasting time on these dead leads, as you watch good leads go by.

So follow your instincts, cut them loose, and find good leads.