While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

This week’s deals

Monday, April 24

Re/Max one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and HouseCanary, the leading modern data analytics company for real estate professionals, announced today their collaboration that aims to make RE/MAX agents more productive than ever. HouseCanary uses real estate data science to accurately value and forecast over 18,000 U.S. residential markets and 100 million properties. Exclusive access to this unique data elevates RE/MAX’s role as provider of market information and trusted adviser. In markets facing low inventory, rising prices and interest rates, the ability to provide clients and leads with a three-year forecast of a home’s value serves as a clear competitive advantage.

Tuesday, April 25

MLSOK (Multiple Listing Service of Oklahoma) announced the official launch of MLSOK.com. The new local search portal makes it easier to find a home that fits your lifestyle. The technology determines the True Lifestyle Cost, or TLC, of a home. TLC factors in 31 variables, including taxes, utilities and commuting costs. The portal helps Realtors protect the information they’ve worked hard to gain and provide valuable data for would-be homebuyers across the state.

Atlanta-based Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide databank for homebuyer programs, and the New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR) today announced a new down payment program search tool for NYSAR members. The online resource will allow New York State’s Realtors to search and review eligibility and benefit details of all homeownership programs in New York, helping connect their buyers with available programs.“Every day New York’s Realtors educate and help guide first-time buyers through the process of purchasing their first home,” said Duncan R. MacKenzie, CEO of the New York State Association of Realtors, in a statement. “The Down Payment Resource search tool will help our members connect more consumers to programs that will help them make homeownership a reality.”

Wednesday, April 26

Realty Group International (RGI) announced their new partnership with Costa Rican luxury developer Kalia Living. Providing the ultimate discovery tour experience for interested investors and homebuyers, RGI is offering clients an exclusive opportunity to explore Costa Rica and experience the Bellazo properties first hand. Bellazo is a modern luxury, gated community on the Pacific Gold Coast of Costa Rica.

Sindeo, a modern mortgage marketplace that helps people plan and shop for the right home loan in a more timely, competitive and transparent way, today announced that it has been selected as the “Best Consumer Lending Platform” award winner by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market.

Thursday, April 27

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced that it has partnered with management to acquire HomeVestors of America, Inc. HomeVestors is the leading real estate investment franchisor in the United States, providing services and education to franchisees seeking to operate their own, independent, residential real estate investment business. HomeVestors generates proprietary real estate investment opportunities through advertising campaigns that utilize the “We Buy Ugly Houses” national brand, which supports approximately 800 franchisees purchasing approximately 8,000 homes annually in 120 markets throughout the United States. According to Lauren Leichtman, co-founder and CEO of LLCP, “We are excited to partner with David Hicks and the rest of the management team who have successfully led the growth of HomeVestors and solidified its position as the leading franchisor of real estate investment services. We look forward to working with management as they continue to expand the franchise across the country.”

Email deals and partnerships information to press@inman.com.