Web4Realty is a website-building solution for real estate agents. Platforms: Browser-based; sites are mobile-optimized Ideal for: Agents, teams and brokerages looking to build a new or refresh a current site Top selling points Not template-based Highly customizable Page manager tool for creation/editing Easy listing integration Top concerns Pending launch of an native CRM and email marketing tools will push the company into a more competitive space, pitting Web4Realty against reputable industry brands like BoomTown and Pipeline ROI. What you should know Web4Realty is not template-based, meaning agents aren't forced to choose one of a limited number of included looks. The software's content generator, Page Manager, allows for an almost endless array of drag-and-drop design schemes. Users can use Parallax designs, which provide dep...
