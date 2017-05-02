Real estate investors searching Auction.com listings can now easily dig up crime levels, environmental hazards, natural disaster risk and other dirt on properties. The foreclosure marketplace has equipped its listings with property reports from Home Disclosure, marking the latest push by a real estate search site to offer penetrating insight into homes. But the exclusion of certain sensitive data from the reports suggests that the company thinks there are still some rocks better left unturned. "Auction.com is leading the way in providing this type of unprecedented transparency, and we believe the response from consumers on the Auction.com website demonstrates consumers are hungry for this type of information," said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president of ATTOM Data Solutions, the operator of Home Disclosure. Auction.com, which lets investors bid on foreclosed properties in online auctions, is operated by Ten-X. Ten-X also oversees Ten-X Homes, a new marketp...
Auction.com now airing listings’ dirty laundry and shining features
Foreclosure marketplace providing 'unprecedented transparency' with Home Disclosure property reports
