How connecting others keeps you top-of-mind

Downtown Boston broker and founder of Unit Realty Group, Joe Schutt dishes with F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab as part of her 10 questions project.

Joe Schutt is a personable guy. In fact, he’s made his business on it. Most of his business comes from agent referrals or sphere of influence referrals. Depending on the year, he said he gets anywhere from 30 percent to 50 percent of his business from broker-to-broker referrals.

How does he do that?

He goes to as many conferences as he can, and he connects people in a meaningful way. At ICNY 2016, he connected 550 people in two and a half days.

“Go to the conferences, go face-to-face with these people, meet with them,” Schutt said. “Face-to-face is huge because you’re out there, you’re helping your community of Realtors, you’re giving back, you’re being involved — and they see that. And I think that’s why they remember me. Because I’m out there doing my thing and helping where I can.”

He also gets out there virtually and in the physical world. He joins Facebook groups and YPN groups. He gets involved in neighborhood associations and charities. He simply goes to the dog park with his branded dog Irving (#Realtordog). In 2015, Schutt estimates that he did $5 million in business from the dog park alone.

To hear more of Schutt’s interview, watch the full video.

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker. in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

Email Angela Raab.