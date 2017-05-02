Markets & Economy

Daily market update: May 2, 2017

by Staff Writer
Today 12:15 A.M.

Monday, May 1

Morningstar Credit Ratings’ April Single-Family Rental (SFR) Performance Summary Report

  • The vacancy rate across single-borrower, single-family rental securitizations rated by Morningstar dropped to its lowest level in a year, as high retention rates for full-term leases kept performance in the sector within our expectations.
  • The vacancy rate dropped for the fourth-consecutive month, to 4.1 percent in March, while the average retention rate rose for the third-straight month and now stands at 79.5 percent for the most recent data available.
  • The AH4R 2014-SFR1 transaction paid-off in April, and its removal from this report brings the performance summary to an analysis of 26 single-borrower deals and just over 101,000 properties.

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

