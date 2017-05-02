Real estate SEO: 7 ways to boost traffic and leads

When it comes to real estate, the competition is endless.

As the proliferation of online real estate agents and services continues, it’s becoming harder for established and experienced companies to get the recognition they deserve.

Since the internet is the first place most homebuyers and sellers look, it’s important for highly active real estate agents to establish a strong online presence and appear among the top few results of an internet search.

Fortunately, you can increase your website traffic and leads by implementing these simple tips and tricks for improving SEO.

1. Use local keywords

As a real estate agent, you’re probably selling houses in a specific area. Most people looking to buy or sell a house include their area in web search queries, which means you should be specifying the area in your keywords. This is vital for online exposure.

Check for popular search terms with tools such as WordStream, and implement key phrases used by residents in your area.

Keep in mind that keyword stuffing is bad for SEO; you can monitor your use of these words and phrases with this keyword density checker. Utilize all areas of SEO.

It’s important to remember that SEO is about much more than keywords; metadata, keyword density, links and backlinks, HTML source codes, and headers are all key elements of effective SEO.

While it may seem difficult to keep up with these factors, there are ways to get around the intimidation of dealing with this side of content creation. Those who aren’t as experienced with SEO might try this free optimization tool, which analyzes your page in order to help you develop effective SEO.

3. Quality is imperative

Using SEO to increase your website traffic will only get you so far if you’re not creating well-written content. The key is to write pieces that are high quality and original, and it’s very easy to hire an editor or proofreader to help with that.

Connect with an editor from EssayRoo or Boom Essays to ensure your site doesn’t get demoted because of spelling or grammatical errors found by search engine crawlers.

4. Size does matter

While you may want to be brief, short posts do nothing for SEO. If you want your posts to be successful, avoid being too succinct, and don’t limit them to any less than 1,000 words. Easy Word Count can help you keep track of this.

If you’re a little lost when it comes to content ideas, check out the amazing forums and support networks available at Paper Fellows.

5. A good headline is key

There are endless pages of content online, so it’s important to create a unique, catchy and explicit headline that will make your post stand out.

6. Be mobile friendly

Never exclude the millions of people who search with their mobile phones; smartphone users are a huge part of the market, and you’ll definitely want your content to be accessible to them online 24/7.

7. Be careful with on-the-go writing

You may need to post something quickly on social media, or produce a couple of blog posts on the commute home before a long weekend. Don’t slack on quality when it comes to on-the-go posts; loyal readers might stick with you if they notice a downward slop in quality, but new readers might never visit again.

Slick Write and Ginger check your content as you’re write, ensuring the quality of every single post.

Real estate is a thriving market, and implementing these tips can help your business thrive with it. By keeping up with online trends and marketing, there’s no reason why your business can’t succeed for years to come.

Gloria Kopp is a digital marketer for her website, Studydemic. She is a freelance editor and writer who contributes content all over the web. Follow her on Twitter and connect with her on LinkedIn.