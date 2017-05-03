Inman has learned that the National Association of Realtors (NAR) CEO search is in high gear with the official search committee interviewing as many as nine candidates last week in Chicago. The pool of candidates has been narrowed to at least four finalists including at least one woman, according to multiple sources who chose to remain anonymous for this article. The final pool of four is expected to include current NAR executive Bob Goldberg and at least one leading real estate industry executive, along with someone outside the industry, according to sources close to the search. In December, NAR announced that “a diverse member search committee” had been appointed to work with the search firm to recruit candidates. Chaired by Chris Polychron and vice-chaired by Cathy Whatley, the search committee solicited feedback from NAR members for what they’d like to see in a CEO before putting together the job description. Inman has reached out to NAR for comment. The associ...