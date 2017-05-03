U.S. real estate is a deeply entrenched industry, and without support from its fortified incumbents, it can be difficult for startups to gain traction in the sector. Fifth Wall Ventures, a venture-capital firm founded by two industry vets, has tailored its investment strategy around this reality. It's raised $212 million from industry giants to back startups with products that its investors can use to grow their businesses. Yet, notably, the company wasn't able to secure buy-in from any residential real estate brokerages or franchisors, even though Fifth Wall wants to invest heavily in their domain. Fifth Wall Ventures' investors include: CBRE, a commercial brokerage and services provider Equity Residential, one of the largest apartment building owners Hines, a global real estate investor and developer Home improvement store Lowe's Hotel investor Host Hotels & Resorts Lennar Corporation, a national homebuilder Macerich, a shopping center...
Fifth Wall Ventures to pour $212M into real estate tech
Company raises money from real estate heavyweights to invest in startups
Comments
Related Articles
3 reasons why you'll want robots to replace Realtors
Venture fund raises $33M to invest in real estate tech
How connecting others keeps you top-of-mind