Some prospective buyers can't recognize a home's full potential because they aren't able to picture alternative design schemes. Houzz, an online home design platform, has added a new feature to its iOS mobile app that can help house hunters transcend this mental block. "View in My Room 3D" lets users visualize new furnishings in spaces with their iPhones or iPads -- in real time. Homebuyers, owners and real estate agents can use the feature to project 3-D models of items into the camera view of their smartphone or tablet. Some other apps offer similar functionality, but they usually only run on exotic smartphones. Given Houzz's popularity, View in My Room 3D could help normalize the use of augmented reality (AR) in home decorating. By tapping and dragging, users can drop in myriad beds, tables, chairs, sofas and other items, and then move and rotate the items about a room. "People stage homes to help people visualize how one might live in and decor...