Founded in 1983, Keller Williams -- the real estate franchisor claiming the largest real estate agent count in the world -- is in many ways similar to some Americans born the year it began, the upstart millennials who see power in numbers and who believe technology efficiencies can change the world. And like those millennials, the company is clearly growing into its own as it moves into its third decade of existence. Today, the franchisor reported its first quarter (Q1) 2017 financial results, stating that it broke three all-time productivity benchmarks in March of this year -- in listings taken, listing volume taken and the volume in contracts written by Keller Williams agents. KW does not report official earnings -- neither top line revenue nor net income -- so it is difficult to make apples-to-apples comparisons of its financial picture with other franchises. But these benchmarks could indicate that the company isn't merely focused on bringing more agents aboard -- it's also...