Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Being a Realtor isn’t as easy as you think, especially for the newbies in the biz! Listen as Tara Christianson explains how her naiveté made her spend $15,000 of her own hard-earned money for a single listing that she never even sold!

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!