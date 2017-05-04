Agent

Lessons from a real estate newbie who made a $15K mistake

Naiveté can lead rookies to stumble
by
Today 12:15 A.M.

Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Being a Realtor isn’t as easy as you think, especially for the newbies in the biz! Listen as Tara Christianson explains how her naiveté made her spend $15,000 of her own hard-earned money for a single listing that she never even sold!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

