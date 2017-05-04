Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.
Being a Realtor isn’t as easy as you think, especially for the newbies in the biz! Listen as Tara Christianson explains how her naiveté made her spend $15,000 of her own hard-earned money for a single listing that she never even sold!
Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!
Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.
Comments
Related Articles
Be more than a real estate agent
Listen all of y'all, it's a sabotage
A homeowner's moving nightmare