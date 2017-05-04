With a fatter wallet and a more robust agent base, Re/Max marks a bullish first quarter. The real estate franchisor posted a $4.9 million net gain for Q1 2017 today, "essentially in-line with the first quarter of 2016," along with a 6.6 percent rise in agent count and a 12.4 percent year-over-year boost in revenue to $48.2 million. Building on previous momentum, the results come after the company announced its largest annual agent gain in a decade and a bank account that’s $22.7 million in the black for full year 2016. Re/Max has added 7,000 agents since March of last year, according to CEO and co-founder Dave Liniger. "We started 2017 strong, underpinned by increasing agent count and double-digit revenue growth year-over-year," Liniger said in a statement. "After acquiring six independent regions and launching Motto Mortgage last year, we are focused on successfully growing these strategic initiatives in 2017 and over the long term. "During the first quarter, we ex...
Re/Max boosts agent count, nets $4.9M in first quarter
The real estate franchisor saw gains in revenue and agent count
