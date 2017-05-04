OpinionTechnology

SkySlope smooths kinks with visual and feature facelift

Popular transaction platform unleashes significant aesthetic and user-experience update
by Staff Writer
Today 1:29 P.M.
  • New release has an improved emphasis on mobile user environment.
  • Companies will be able to add brand elements throughout the system.

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. I'm not a fan of the "paperless office" goal to which so many companies aspire. It's a semantics issue. The goal should be to streamline the way business is done, not reduce office supply overhead. A paperless office is a natural byproduct of bettering business processes. SkySlope is a platform aiming to do exactly that: Make the business of real estate easier to transact. I say "aiming" because the goal is a moving target. The company has already demonstrated superb marksmanship; now it's working on its consistency. This week SkySlope released a major overhaul of its user experience to better integrate customer brands and minimize the level of interaction required to process information, a paramount milestone for every software company. From log-in to log-off, the software will look and feel different and more modern, in the company's words fro...