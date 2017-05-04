Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. I'm not a fan of the "paperless office" goal to which so many companies aspire. It's a semantics issue. The goal should be to streamline the way business is done, not reduce office supply overhead. A paperless office is a natural byproduct of bettering business processes. SkySlope is a platform aiming to do exactly that: Make the business of real estate easier to transact. I say "aiming" because the goal is a moving target. The company has already demonstrated superb marksmanship; now it's working on its consistency. This week SkySlope released a major overhaul of its user experience to better integrate customer brands and minimize the level of interaction required to process information, a paramount milestone for every software company. From log-in to log-off, the software will look and feel different and more modern, in the company's words fro...