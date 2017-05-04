Top secrets behind top teams: How the nation’s highest producers unleash productivity & ignite peak performance

It’s no secret that real estate teams are growing at a steady rate. In fact, according to a 2016 Real Trends study, team transactions are now outpacing top producer transactions.
Join Rivers Pearce, Director of Industry Relations at BoomTown, and Dustin Abney, VP of Customer Experience at dotloop, as they take you deep into the top secrets driving team success.
Learn how top producers succeed with a focus on:
- Lead generation, lead nurturing and lead conversion
- Online transactions and compressing the real estate transaction
- Systems to scale administrative and back office operations as a team
Brought to you by dotloop, the leading real estate transaction solution.
Comments
