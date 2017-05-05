OpinionBrokerage

Franchisor strengths and threats revealed in earnings week

As hot housing market levels the playing field, who in real estate is breaking from the pack?
Money, money, money. This was Q1 earnings week for real estate -- Realogy, Zillow, Keller Williams and Re/Max. So what is the verdict? Together, they tell a happy happy story. The housing market is healthy with low cholesterol and a strong heartbeat -- despite anemic economic growth, a listings shortage and higher interest rates. But this week’s financial reports also show that there are conquerors, re-groupers and re-assemblers. Not everyone’s growth story is equal. Like the vibe at an EDM musical festival, results from Zillow and Keller Williams are ebullient, while Realogy and Re/Max are more subdued -- growing but at slower rates as they adjust to new market realities. Boom! Zillow’s revenue grew 32 percent year-over-year, to a record $245.8 million in Q1, expecting to surpass the enviable $1 billion revenue mark this year. Traffic for the quarter was somewhere between the moon and mars. If you are in the real estate business, it becomes increasingly difficult...