Real estate investor gets whacked on poor performance

Hedge fund Wellington Management, which is behind two of the hottest and most controversial real estate brokerage startups -- Compass and Redfin -- is reportedly suffering from an overly aggressive tech investment strategy, according to a news report. The fund has had to write down many of its tech investments, but not necessarily anything from its real estate tech portfolio. Resulting in potential losses for its investors, the firm has placed some big tech bets, like Uber and Airbnb, some of which have declined in value and hurt Wellington’s balance sheet, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal this week. While the WSJ report did not mention write downs for Compass or Redfin, Wellington Management made significant investments in both companies, as well as DocuSign. Compass, a New York-based high-tech real estate brokerage, raised $75 million last August with Wellington leading the round. The company has now raised a total of $210 million. In late 2014, tech ...