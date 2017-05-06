Agent/broker perspective: The buyer blame game

In this monthly column, Anthony Askowitz will explore a hypothetical Miami real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. This month’s situation: A Miami real estate agent has a very unhappy customer just a few months after helping him purchase a new home. Agent perspective It looks like no good deed goes unpunished. Three months ago, I finally found a home for a demanding buyer, negotiated the price and closed the deal smoothly. He was very pleased at the time, and we parted from this transaction on good terms. Now, he is calling me every week with a litany of complaints about the home that are simply not my problem. Apparently, a few issues were missed during inspection and comps are suddenly dropping in this once-promising neighborhood. This buyer is really furious and threatening legal action against me, my team and my brokerage. I have had some unhappy post-purchase buyers before, but never anything like this. I pointed out to the buyer that the...