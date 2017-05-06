Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown.

This week’s new hires

John Chipman has joined CoreLogic as a strategic account executive with a focus on real estate brokerage. John has been working with real estate brokerages dating back to his start with Homestore in 1999. Over the years he has become an expert at understanding the operational need of brokers in areas of online marketing, digital marketing, websites, CRM, and big data. John will be responsible for CoreLogic large broker and franchise channels, introducing the Trestle API, ePropertyWatch, AgentAchieve, Housefax, and future new solutions. He will be working closely with Ohan Antebian, senior director of product management for CoreLogic. CoreLogic will soon be introducing a new product mix to align with today’s brokerages interests and harness CoreLogic’s central value proposition: data & analytics.

Remine has hired three Real Estate Technology veterans; Lucie Fortier and Bill Weis formerly of Corelogic and Joel Shears from Lone Wolf. Lucie Fortier will serve as Remine’s VP of Product to oversee product development and MLS implementations. Bill Weis was hired as Director of Data Acquisitions. Joel Shears is Director of Industry Relations. Fortier joins Remine from Corelogic, where she was Senior Director of Operations for Real Estate Solutions, including Matrix and Realist, which is in use by more than 700,000 Realtors today.

Edina Realty, a large Minnesota and western Wisconsin real estate company and Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, has chosen senior vice president and regional manager, Sharry Schmid to replace retiring president, Barb Jandric, effective June 5. Schmid, who has been with Edina Realty for 21 years, was most recently senior vice president and regional manager of Edina Realty’s Lakeville, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee offices as well as the sales manager of the company’s largest sales office in Edina, Minnesota.

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.