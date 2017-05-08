Does MLS Offers make for smoother negotiations?

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. MLS Offers is a transaction communication and negotiation platform for real estate agents. Platforms: Browser-based Ideal for: All size agents and teams; boards and associations Top selling points Ease of use Consolidation of all transaction data Avoids email-based communications during offer periods Free to use Top concerns Manual entry of listing data may slow some adoption until more MLS feeds can be connected to the system. What you should know MLS Offers is the type of software I like to watch being demonstrated. (It launched only last week.) It focuses on one aspect of buying and selling homes -- the communication of offers -- and is bent on improving it. That's what technology should do, especially in such a nuanced business environment like real estate. It's also not trying to "disrupt" anything; it's merely aiming to offer ...