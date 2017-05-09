9 things you wish you knew before getting into real estate

I had a friend come to me and ask about getting into real estate. This is my response to her. I'm going to give you the real scoop. 1. It is really hard to get started. It's going to take a long time to get people to trust you. After buying head shots, signs, sign posts, riders, business cards; plus school, association, and broker dues, you'll be lucky if you make anything in the first six months. Make sure you have a cushion. 2. Part-time agents will not stand a chance against full-timers, unless they are working with close family and friends. In my market, there are 37,000 licensed Realtors in the Houston Association alone and everyone knows a Realtor. However, only the top 5 percent make six-plus figures. 3. If you go in full time, expect to not have a full weekend off for at least six to eight months. This is when new agents prospect, hold open houses, door knock, etc. I just got to a point where I don't work both days during the weekend, and I'm seven yea...