They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But what if you could hear the stories behind some of the most iconic photos in history firsthand?

Inman is proud to announce Platon, the world-renowned, award-winning photographer, will be taking the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco on Wednesday, August 9, for a keynote presentation.

A gifted communicator and storyteller, portrait photographer Platon will share his experience photographing an eclectic mix of world leaders, celebrities, men and women in the military, members of the civil rights movement and human rights champions.

Well-known for his work shooting for publications including Rolling Stone, The New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ and The Sunday Times Magazine, Platon’s experience spans a variety of genres.

During his talk, “Powerful Portraits: An Intimate Look at Humanity and Leadership,” he will answer the question: “Who is this person?”

His presentation includes highlights from his book, Power, chronicling over 100 Heads of State including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Nick Clegg, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, Muammar al-Gaddafi, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mahmoud Abbas, Hugo Chavez, Robert Mugabe and Silvio Berlusconi.

He also shares the stories from his photo essays on the U.S. military, civil rights movement, his work with Human Rights Watch, which includes the leaders of the Egyptian revolution, his photo for TIME of Aung San Suu Kyi and, most recently, photographing Edward Snowden in Moscow for his exclusive interview with Wired.

This session will happen only once — at Inman Connect on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in San Francisco.

