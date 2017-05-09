News Corp., the global company that owns and operates realtor.com through its subsidiary, Move Inc., showed a 3-percentage-point loss in revenue over the past nine months for its news and information services -- but it's no doubt pleased with the performance of its digital real estate services, which showed a 16-percentage-point growth over that same time period. Overall, the company broke even in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 (FY17) -- which started in July and ends in June -- reporting $1.98 billion in revenue and an equal expense tally. "In the third quarter, we saw particular progress in our quest to be more digital and global, while there was tangible improvement in operating efficiencies," said News Corp. CEO, Robert Thomson, in a statement. "We posted solid revenue growth and substantial earnings growth, highlighted by momentum in Digital Real Estate Services, where realtor.com continued to expand traffic, revenue and profitability." In fact, realtor.com "achi...