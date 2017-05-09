Onsite in El Salvador: Q&A with BHGRE’s Sherry Chris

In August, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) and New Story announced their plan to join forces and build 80 homes in Ahuachapán, El Salvador.

From April 28-30, BHGRE CEO Sherry Chris went onsite for a tour of the BHGRE-New Story community (as Chris notes in the below video, the project even involves a model home).

Chris was able to meet with the families who will receive life-changing homes as a result of the commitment from the BHGRE network.

The partnership is a first for the New Story charity, which has never strategically worked with a brokerage to build one of its communities.

Brett Hagler, New Story’s co-founder and CEO, says what makes this campaign different is that BHGRE is funding the entire community rather than a select number of individual homes, which is how the process usually works.

The decision to fund all 80 homes is part of BHGRE’s vision to become a long-standing presence in Ahuachapán.

Inman sat down with Chris to learn more about the site visit and ribbon-cutting ceremony that occurred in celebration of the project.

Inman: How do you make giving a part of your company and your personal DNA?

Sherry Chris: Let’s start with BHGRE [Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.]

In developing the brand almost nine years ago as a lifestyle real estate brand with the next generation of consumers, brokers and agents in mind, I studied companies that were attracting next-gen customers.

They all had some apparent common themes — a stated set of core values, a vision to provide exceptional service as well as a commitment to “giving back.”

Starbucks, Whole Foods, Apple are all examples. The giving back piece is very powerful on many levels. It allows a culturally aligned business network connect at a deeper level.

It allows for a personal feeling of pride; we all want to make a difference.

But the most important part is how you can impact others’ lives.

From a person perspective, I have always felt strongly about the importance of giving; I have a belief that if one openly shares, the benefits will come back tenfold.

Why New Story?

In the fall of 2015 I was sitting in the audience of Inman Luxury Connect.

I was there to learn, and meet up with some prospective brokers.

There was not another brand CEO in sight. Brett Hagler from New Story was one of the speakers; I had not heard of it, and as I listened I had an epiphany of sorts. Partnering with a charity was on my radar, but it had to be right.

As I was sitting and listening to Brett, I had this vision of a BHGRE community with homes painted in our brand colors and our brokers and agents providing a deeper connection — gardens, furniture, training and love.

Because of our licensing agreement with Meredith Corporation, any third-party partnership had to be completely vetted, looked at from a risk prospective — what could go wrong and what would the consequences be — working in a third world country is tricky and dangerous.

This was an enormous undertaking, a calculated risk, and after about nine months of working through the hurdles, we were able to make a commitment.

Many have asked — how did I know New Story would be a good partner?

My answer is — they stayed with us through the several month vetting process, they never gave up, they learned new best practices, as did we.

A lesser team could have easily walked away, but they became as determined as we were to make it work.

What are the do’s and don’t’s?

The first do is to have perseverance — staying power. Do not give up. If this is what you believe will be the best charity partner for your company, do what needs to be done to make it happen. Make sure your team is behind you.

I have the best team in the industry. There are as passionate as I am. There is nothing more focused than a culturally aligned team. Don’t launch in a vacuum.

We had a steering committee of brokers committed to making this a success before it launched. Sell it every day. Every office meeting, training meeting, WebEx company launch, I talk about New Story. Don’t give up.

Tell us about the site visit.

The site inspection was more powerful than I can ever describe in words.

Meeting families, visiting their current “homes” — mud floors, no plumbing — yet the people are spiritual and happy. And they are so thankful and grateful for their new homes. They will create a powerful community helping each other, and they will all fulfill a dream of homeownership.

This BHGRE community will help over 500 people, 80 families, live a better life. Many of them walked on foot to the building site; they were told I would be there.

We had a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a priest blessed the site, and everyone was treated to cookies and orange soda. Close to 200 people came.

They saw their new homes and met each other. They wanted pictures, they wanted hugs and they wanted to say “thank you.”