todd ferris top real estate producer indianapolis indiana

How an Indianapolis real estate agent grew his thriving business

F.C. Tucker's Angela Raab interviews a top producer in Indianapolis
by
Today 12:55 A.M.

As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Todd Ferris, a top producing agent who has grown a tremendously successful real estate business in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Listen in to hear how he:

  • Generates diversified leads
  • Hosts client appreciation parties and gatherings that lead to more business
  • Uses Facebook marketing to reach out to clients and prospects
  • Structures his business and finances for optimum profitability
  • Learned from his biggest mistake: getting passive with lead generation

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

