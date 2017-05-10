As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Todd Ferris, a top producing agent who has grown a tremendously successful real estate business in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Listen in to hear how he:
- Generates diversified leads
- Hosts client appreciation parties and gatherings that lead to more business
- Uses Facebook marketing to reach out to clients and prospects
- Structures his business and finances for optimum profitability
- Learned from his biggest mistake: getting passive with lead generation
Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.
