As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Todd Ferris, a top producing agent who has grown a tremendously successful real estate business in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Listen in to hear how he:

Generates diversified leads

Hosts client appreciation parties and gatherings that lead to more business

Uses Facebook marketing to reach out to clients and prospects

Structures his business and finances for optimum profitability

Learned from his biggest mistake: getting passive with lead generation

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

