Marketing video for $100M estate is ‘as sexy as the house’

Take Eyes Wide Shut and transform it into a listing video — that’s the concept behind the marketing of Opus, a $100 million estate designed and built by developer Nile Miami and architect Paul McClean.

The whopping 25,500-square-foot mansion boasts seven bathrooms, 11 bedrooms, two swimming pools, two kitchens, a 20-foot waterfall and a several more things most listings don’t include — a gold Lamborghini Aventador Spyder, a gold Rolls Royce Dawn, a $2 million art collection and a champagne vault with 170 bottles of Cristal.

The estate is fully furnished and ready to live in.

According to Alexander Ali, founder and CEO of The Society Group, listing agent Drew Fenton wanted to capture the “sexiness” of the mansion, which includes Roberto Cavalli flooring and a giant gold “O” at the entrance.

“The moment we walked the house we knew instantly that it needed to be given special treatment,” said Ali, who also worked with Fenton on the marketing of the Playboy Mansion. “We knew from the beginning the goal was to make a video that was as sexy as the house, with a production quality to match.

“Nile wanted to do something drastically different than just the usual drone footage,” he added. “We also wanted to go after the young tech billionaire who was our target buyer for a modern masterpiece like Opus.”

OPUS | Green Band from Drew Fenton on Vimeo.

Fenton and Miami’s Eyes Wide Shut meets modern Cleopatra concept was finally brought to life after 18 hours of production; the French production crew Ali hired specializes in filming luxury homes, and the finished product is a true reflection of their expertise.

The production team created two cuts of the video: The first one, called “Opus Green Band,” features the home’s swimming pools, champagne vault, bar, marble exterior, two luxury cars and private movie theater, complete with shots of gold painted models sensually moving throughout the space.

The second cut, called “Opus Red Band,” highlights more of the home’s features with mature, slightly risqué shots reminiscent of Fifty Shades Of Grey.

The home has been on the market for less than a week, but Ali says the video has had 500,000 views plus international attention from publications in Denmark, Greece, Hungary, China, Germany, U.K., Spain and Russia.

In addition to the video, Ali and Fenton employed an off-market strategy with features on websites such as The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, and a single property website.

