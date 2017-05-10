The bustling fintech industry continues to spawn new companies that aim to provide the ease of use and speed consumers enjoy in other industries and also seek in the mortgage lending process. The newest is Morty, a fully-automated mortgage marketplace that provides end-to-end service. In addition to officially launching, Morty announced $3M in funding led by Thrive Capital with participation from SV Angel, FJ Labs, Corigin Ventures, MetaProp, Techstars and several angel investors. Morty's founders say the site will help homebuyers make the smartest loan decision by comparing options from 10 lending partners. From there, buyers are able to clearly view and choose the best loan, the company says, a decision that can save them thousands in the long run thanks to rate and fee variances. Morty's founders: Adam Rothblatt, Brian Faux, Nora Apsel (from left to right) "Consumers today can effortlessly shop, compare and purchase nearly everything online -- not their mortgage," sa...
