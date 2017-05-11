There are many unique challenges associated with marketing luxury properties. Selling million-dollar homes requires patience as homes at higher price points tend to spend more days on the market. Before you rush to the MLS to post your listing, take time formulate an effective marketing strategy using the following four keys to success: 1. Plan a photoshoot Book a photographer, and hire a prop stylist or staging professional to enhance the home's beauty and appeal. It is much easier to style and fix decor and furnishings before a photo shoot than to use Photoshop afterward. Be sure to collect highly professional photos, with shots taken at sunrise, sunset and dusk. A quality photographer will know how to make your property look its very best; you only have one chance to make a good impression, and using excellent photos on all marketing materials is necessary for doing so. 2. Build pre-MLS buzz Have several well-written descriptions of the home that include its best uni...