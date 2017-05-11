One of the nation’s largest MLSs in the works

Two local Florida Realtor associations are merging to form the third-largest Realtor association and one of the largest MLSs in the country. The boards of directors of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches (RAPB) and Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors (GFLR) have unanimously voted to merge to become the Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale, which will have more than 25,000 agent, broker and appraiser members. That's more than every other local Realtor association except the Miami Association of Realtors directly to the south and the Houston Association of Realtors in Texas. The two associations will also merge their MLSs, RAPB's BeachesMLS and GFLR's South Florida MLS, which will have 30,000 MLS subscribers, making it one of the 10 largest MLSs nationwide. "For brokers and agents, the merger creates a new, much larger territory for expansion and growth without the need for joining multiple MLSs," RAPB said in a press release. "The merged asso...