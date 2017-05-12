In 2016, real estate technology companies raised a record breaking $3 billion across 209 deals; to put this in perspective, that is 10 times the funding we saw only four years ago, and the numbers keep growing. Our main goal is to look at the technology landscape today and focus on key emerging trends we believe agents should know about in order to stay ahead of the curve. Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller has consolidated all of the vital information on today’s technology and identified the following key trends for 2017: 1. Artificial intelligence (AI) Without a doubt, AI is the most significant technology trend with the greatest potential to be a game changer. It is playing an increasingly large role across multiple industries, and we believe 2017 is the year it makes a splash in real estate. Theoretically, AI is broken down into three categories: narrow, general and super intelligence. Narrow AI is the ability for a machine to perform a specific task as we...