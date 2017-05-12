What if your clients could track their home purchase transactions the same way they can track a plane’s progress across the sky, an Uber’s path to pickup or a Domino’s pizza’s journey from oven to delivery?

That challenge has been put to a working group of real estate technology enthusiasts — Tom Flanagan, Shane Farkas, Paul Cooley and Joel Burlsem — which is beginning the process of putting an app together.

Intrigued? You’ll have to register for Hacker Connect (taking place Monday, August 7, at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco) to discover exactly what happens next.

The app would give agents the ability to update clients via simple one-liners that were delivered to the app — and clients could enable push notification so that they would instantly know when:

Your offer is ready.

Your offer is coming over via DocuSign.

Your offer is complete.

I am emailing it to the seller’s agent.

I talked to the seller’s agent.

Seller’s agent is presenting the offer to the seller.

Seller’s agent presented the offer to the seller.

Seller’s agent is coming back with a counter-offer.

Seller accepts your offer.

The working group aims to have wireframes for the project completed by the end of June, and developers interested in helping out early (or at the event) should register and contact kristy@inman.com.

The group will present the idea at Hacker Connect and will work on the app throughout the entire week of Inman Connect San Francisco. The final product will be presented on the Friday of Connect and release it to any agents who want to use it — a tangible takeaway from the event that you can use and apply in your business.

