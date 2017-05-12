video marketing

Getting over your fear of the camera in real estate

Dedication and practice will take your videos to a new level
  • Practice makes perfect: The more time you spend in front of the camera, the more comfortable you'll be.
  • Showing insecurity on camera can be counterproductive and damaging to your brand.

In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates explains to agents the secret to getting over their fear of the camera.

As real estate agents, we are in the business of marketing not only homes, but ourselves as well.

Fortunately, social media works for us like a fully dedicated publicist — we just need to be ready for the spotlight.

You might be scared, nervous, shy or unsure of yourself in the beginning, and that’s only natural.

Confidence and fluidity are perfected over time.

So break through the fear with the only thing that will make you great: practice, practice, practice!