In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates explains to agents the secret to getting over their fear of the camera.

As real estate agents, we are in the business of marketing not only homes, but ourselves as well.

Fortunately, social media works for us like a fully dedicated publicist — we just need to be ready for the spotlight.

You might be scared, nervous, shy or unsure of yourself in the beginning, and that’s only natural.

Confidence and fluidity are perfected over time.

So break through the fear with the only thing that will make you great: practice, practice, practice!