The top listing presentation mistakes (and how to avoid them)

Packed with gems, Inman's Special Report on listing presentation success provided a roadmap to winning over more sellers. Alongside examples of what real estate agents should do to improve their odds, respondents weighed in on the flip-side: those dreaded mistakes that can result in lost deals. Read the Special Report What made the top of the list? Neglecting sellers’ preferences and questions, with coming off as too promotional or sales-y following closely behind. Here’s how to avoid these pitfalls on your next listing appointment. 1. Long listing presentations are so last century The report opened with a marvelous story about a North Carolina agent who had just wrapped up a two-hour listing presentation when the seller tells him, “I want to think about it.” The agent went into the living room, sat down and turned on the TV. What was he thinking? Not with regard to turning on the television, but with staying for a full two hours. There’s a truism that has b...