Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Moderne Ventures announced last week the wrap-up of a fund totaling $33 million intended to back and offer leadership support to real estate technology companies. In addition, venture capital firm Fifth Wall Ventures just raised $212 million from industry giants. Moderne Ventures has already backed one of my favorite products of 2017, Better Mortgage. I also use Everlance, a Moderne-backed expense tracking app. When I imagine what I could do with these millions of dollars, I mostly conjure images of remote beaches, custom surfboards, and a small, sustainable cabin with a mojito bar. But if I was a more dedicated professional, I'd focus that cash on real estate business processes. Primarily, I'd back products that shrink transaction time. The pressure of keeping on schedule It's been my experience, gathered from years of work in an array of real estate...
- Every delay during escrow adds risk to a deal going bad.
- Moderne Ventures is building an impressive portfolio of real estate technology products, while VC money flows into real estate tech.
