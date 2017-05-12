Zillow inks direct listing feed deals with 16 MLSs

Today Zillow Group announced the addition of 16 new multiple listing service (MLS) partnerships, arrangements that include a direct listing feed to the real estate portal, the company confirmed. These partnerships come on the heels of Zillow's announcement that they will no longer allow manual listing entry. (Brokers that belong to MLSs that have held out still have ways to market their listings on Zillow Group sites.) When asked if the partnerships were the result of the listing policy change, company spokeswoman Amanda Woolley said: "We’ve been continually building our MLS partnership base over the past three years and will continual to do so. Our goal is to be a partner to every MLS in the industry." Through the partnerships, real estate agents are prominently displayed as the listing agent on all of their listings and can receive leads directly from Zillow and Trulia at no cost. Brokerages receive attribution, branding, a link back directly to their websites and daily re...