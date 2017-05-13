Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown.

This week’s new hires

The MLSListings Board of Directors named strategy consultant and national industry speaker Rob Hahn as its at-large director. This position is designed to bring new thought and broad perspective to the governing body of MLSListings. Hahn will begin his term on the MLSListings board in June. “Rob brings a unique perspective, razor sharp wit, and refreshing candor to our broker-governed board,” said James Harrison, RCE, CAE, MLSListings President and CEO. “We expect a year of distinctive views, strong opinions, and the willingness to call it as he sees it that we have all heard from Rob. We expect Rob will push us outside of our comfort zones at times, but we think that to serve our 16,000-strong subscribers to the best of our abilities, we need to wrestle with tough questions and big issues. Rob knows the industry, its needs, and future challenges. We are honored to have him join our strong board.” Hahn — aka “Notorious R.O.B.” — is known for his candid views and thought leadership in the real estate industry, having spoken at Inman Connect, the T3 Summit, and local, state, and national association events. He has received numerous honors in the industry, including the Inman 100 Most Influential People. He is the founder and managing partner of 7DS Associates, a strategy consulting firm in the real estate space.

RealtyShares announced that Edward Forst, former president and CEO of Cushman & Wakefield, will be joining the real estate technology startup as the newest member of the company’s board of directors. “After leading capital markets and investing businesses empowered by the finest tech teams, it was a shock to see how starved real estate has been for technology advancement,” said Forst. “People didn’t think technology could penetrate real estate, but more and more it is finding its way into key markets and RealtyShares is at the forefront of that infiltration.

