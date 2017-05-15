ERA Real Estate hires Simon Chen as its new COO

Last July, ERA Real Estate got a new leader at its helm when Sue Yannaccone stepped into Charlie Young’s shoes as CEO. As the ERA COO, Yannaccone was well-positioned to take over, but she hasn’t had a COO herself to help support her in the executive role.

Now she’s got a right hand in Simon L. Chen, the new COO at ERA Real Estate.

“As COO, and utilizing his unique professional background, Simon will reinforce ERA’s value proposition to brokers and agents by maximizing platforms and programs designed to enhance productivity, build market share and fuel growth,” said the company in a statement.

Yannaccone added: “With a unique intersection of experience and insights, Simon Chen is perfectly positioned to amplify our value proposition to ERA-affiliated brokers and agents that further strengthens their position in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Chen’s background

Before taking the right-hand gig at ERA, Chen was the COO at Realty One Group; he also founded real estate investment and technology consulting firm Century Pacific Group and worked as senior director of corporate development and strategy at realtor.com and its operator, Move, Inc.

“I love the path my career has taken — from mergers and acquisitions, to technology consulting, to real estate investments and operations — that has led me to this pivotal point as I join an innovative brand with the moxie and capabilities to move the needle not just for the brand but for an entire industry,” Chen said in the statement.

He’s also a licensed broker in California, a member of the Beverly Hills and Santa Clara Real Estate Boards, and a mentor at both the National Association of Realtors’ Second Century Ventures’ REach program and Moderne Ventures, two real estate technology incubators.

According to the release, Chen will be “maximizing platforms and programs designed to enhance productivity,” including the Zap platform and ERA’s Learning Platform.

