Bob Goldberg Editor's note: Inman has learned who two of the finalists are in the running to be the next National Association of Realtors (NAR) CEO. We will profile those two (including Goldberg) and others as we confirm them. The recruiting process is being handled by a search firm and a small group of influential NAR members, who have been close-lipped about the finalists. We have learned that there are at least four, including at least one woman. When Dale Stinton, the current CEO of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), announced his pending retirement, one potential successor immediately threw his hat in the ring -- current NAR Senior Vice President Bob Goldberg. It's not hard to see why Goldberg would be an obvious choice. A business development master, he joined NAR in 1995, serving as CEO of the precursor to realtor.com, the Realtors Information Network (RIN), "an online business network that provides tools to help Realtors remain at the center of the real...